Man denies public order offence after Tate Britain drag queen story time protest

UK NewsPublished:

Lance O’Connor appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Protesters outside Tate Britain in London in February

A man has pleaded not guilty to a public order offence after he was arrested following protests outside Tate Britain over a drag queen story-telling event for children.

Lance O’Connor, 59, of Plaistow, east London, denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

The defendant appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in a grey T-shirt to enter the not guilty plea.

It is an alternative charge to two other public order offences, to which O’Connor has previously pleaded not guilty, which allege that he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, with intent, to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The Tate, in Millbank, central London, had been hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on February 11, with tales told by Aida H Dee, whom the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

People protesting against the event were at the scene, as well as counter-protesters.

O’Connor was granted conditional bail ahead of his trial at the same court on August 7.

