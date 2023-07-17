Sir Elton John and David Furnish give evidence in Kevin Spacey trial

Kevin Spacey

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as defence witnesses in the trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Mr Furnish was first to give evidence over video link from Monaco on Monday morning, before Sir Elton was also called.

The defendant, standing trial under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, denies sex offences concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Giving evidence last week, Spacey denied he is a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak” – accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money”.

The 63-year-old told Southwark Crown Court he could have had sex “all the time” but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.