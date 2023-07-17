Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alex Scott ‘honoured’ to become ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Scott has previously spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered during her childhood.

Alex Scott has become an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alex Scott has become an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former England footballer and television presenter Alex Scott has vowed to use her platform to raise awareness of domestic abuse and help victims and survivors as she became a charity ambassador.

The ex-Lioness has joined domestic abuse charity Refuge in its work to help people affected by such violence.

Scott has previously spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered during her childhood, describing her father’s violent behaviour towards her and her mother in her autobiography, and said she wishes she had spoken about it sooner.

Alex Scott
Presenter Alex Scott said she wants to use her platform to help others (John Walton/PA)

Refuge said Scott was “generously donating her profits from the book directly to the charity” having been inspired by its work.

She said: “It is an incredible honour to be joining Refuge as an ambassador. I first started working with Refuge following the launch of my book, in which I opened up about my experience of domestic abuse as a child.

“Since then, I have learned so much more about the scale of domestic abuse in society and the impact sharing your experience can have on fellow survivors.

“As an ambassador, I want to use my platform and voice to spread awareness of domestic abuse and ensure that women know what support is available to them.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News