Ronan Keating’s brother killed in Co Mayo road crash

All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

We ask that the family’s… pic.twitter.com/g3sclk9GaE

