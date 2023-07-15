Climate activists scale building at Ineos oil refinery

Climate protest march at Ineos

Environmental activists say they have occupied an Ineos gas power station that powers the Grangemouth oil refinery as part of a day of resistance at the site.

Four people climbed onto the roof of the plant and held up a banner which read “Climate Justice for Grangemouth”.

Earlier, about 200 people marched to the fence of the Ineos plant from a climate camp around a mile away.

Police said they were at the scene in Grangemouth.

Activists climbed onto a structure at the Ineos site (Climate Camp Scotland/PA)

Activists are holding a five-day climate camp, said to be Scotland’s biggest protest encampment in a decade.

Ineos said it operates a “safe sustainable business” and meets its climate responsibilities.

Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, of Climate Camp Scotland, said: “We’re here because while Ineos makes hundreds of millions in profit each year, the people of Grangemouth pay the price with their health; workers pay with their job security; and all of us with the collapse of our climate.

“We can build truly sustainable communities, but we must be led by those whose lives are most at risk, locally and globally.

“We do not accept sky high bills, polluted air and a collapsing climate.

“This energy system is failing us, but Scotland and Grangemouth can transition to sustainable industry and greater equality. We’re here to drive that change together.”

The Climate Camp is taking place at Kinneil Park in Bo’ness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The climate camp in Kinneil Park in Bo’ness, near Falkirk, opened on Wednesday evening.

Climate activists claim that combined emissions from the Ineos gas power station and the oil refinery it powers make it Scotland’s most polluting site, creating 2.4 million tonnes of annual emissions according to figures it analysed from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Jemma Kettlewell from Fife, one of those taking part in the camp, said: “Communities deserve better. We need a rapid phase out of fossil fuels and investment in an affordable energy system.

“A just transition to green, clean well paid jobs. A transition to a liveable future.”

Ineos has been contacted for comment.

In a statement earlier in the week, Ineos said: “Ineos is one of the last remaining large-scale manufacturing companies in Scotland.

“We provide many of the basic raw materials that are essential to many of the products that we all use on a daily basis, from mobile phones, to water and gas pipes, to medical products, cars, buses and trains, tents, waterproofs and training shoes.

“Even wind turbines and solar cells need the products made here by thousands of skilled workers.

“We are committed to delivering these products safely and maintaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while working towards being a net-zero manufacturer by 2045.

“And we are making good progress, significantly reducing the emissions from our operations.

“Since buying the Grangemouth site, Ineos has already reduced emissions by nearly 40%.