Traffic passes Stonehenge on the A303 road in Wiltshire

Plans to construct a road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved, the Department for Transport said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the project on the A303 in Wiltshire.

A DCO previously issued for the £1.7 billion scheme was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the Unesco World Heritage Site.