Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cocaine with street value of 11.4 million euro found in horsebox at Irish port

UK NewsPublished:

Two men have been arrested after the discovery at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

The cocaine
The cocaine

Cocaine with an estimated street value of 11.4 million euro has been seized after being found in a horsebox from France.

Two men were arrested after the find at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

Revenue officers searched the horsebox, which arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, using a mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Almost 163kg of the class A drug was seized.

Wexford Gardai were called and the two men, in the 20s and 30s, were arrested.

Both were detained at a garda station in Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News