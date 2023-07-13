What the papers say – July 13

British newspapers

Newsreader Huw Edwards leads Thursday’s papers as his wife revealed he is the BBC presenter embroiled in a scandal over paying a teenager for pictures.

The story leads almost all of the national titles with the Daily Mirror reporting the 61-year-old is in hospital.

The i follows a similar line as it says his wife Vicky Flind revealed the star is receiving mental health care, while Metro says simply: “It is Huw Edwards”.

Thursday's front page: Huw Edwards in hospital for mental health care, says wife

Tomorrow's Paper Today — It Is Huw Edwards — Wife names him as the 'presenter' in sex pics stories — 'Serious mental health episode' of depressed star — 'I revealed it out of concern for him and our 5 children'

Several of the newspapers opt for the same picture of the couple, the Daily Mail saying Ms Flind named her husband just after police had confirmed no crime had been committed, saying he has “serious mental health issues”.

Daily Mail: My husband has serious mental health issues

The couple are pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which says Mr Edwards is “deeply sorry”.

Thursday's front page: Huw Edwards' wife names him as star in BBC scandal

The same picture is used in The Times, which says Mr Edwards is the “BBC star in eye of storm”, and the Daily Star, as both reference warnings of temperatures reaching 48C across parts of Europe in the next week.

The Times: Wife reveals Huw Edwards is BBC star in eye of storm

The Daily Telegraph echoes the reveal of the presenter’s name and his “serious mental health issues”, while also reporting on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Nato summit in Vilnius.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Huw Edwards named by wife as presenter suspended by BBC'

Mr Zelensky also features on the front of The Guardian, which leads on the naming of Huw Edwards with his wife saying he intends to respond to the allegations about him “once well enough”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 July 2023: Huw Edwards named as the BBC presenter at centre of allegations

The Financial Times is the only title not to lead on the BBC story, relegating it down page as it focuses on a large drop in US inflation.