Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two UK ticket-holders come forward for share of £62m EuroMillions jackpot

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

National Lottery stock
National Lottery stock

Two UK ticket-holders have come forward for a share of the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

Camelot said if validated, the pair will pick up just over £31.1 million each.

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09.

Andy Carter of The National Lottery, said, “It is wonderful news that both the lucky ticket-holders have claimed their incredible jackpot prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holders through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News