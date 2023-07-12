Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolboy in court accused of attempted wounding after teacher stabbed

UK NewsPublished:

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire at just after 9am on Monday.

Tewkesbury incident
Tewkesbury incident

A 15-year-old schoolboy will appear in court accused of attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article after a teacher was stabbed in Gloucestershire.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy at just after 9am on Monday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

Tewkesbury incident
Schoolchildren leaving Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucesershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

He remained in police custody overnight and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on Monday evening and said he is “recovering well” and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

The teenager was arrested in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am on Monday.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News