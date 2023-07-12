Firefighters ‘scaling down’ response after major blaze at industrial estate

Baldock industrial estate fire

Firefighters are “scaling down” their response to a large fire on an industrial estate – but have urged residents to keep windows closed.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue declared a major incident after being called to a fire at Baldock industrial estate on Tuesday at 6.15pm.

It said the blaze “rapidly developed” and involved multiple business units on the estate.

Some 15 firefighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, a high volume pump and an aerial drone were among resources sent to the scene.

Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Harprith Mann of a blaze at an industrial estate in Baldock (Harprith Mann/Twitter/PA)

On Wednesday morning, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “We are scaling down our response to the fire at Baldock Industrial Estate, but we are still on the scene and will be for some time.

“If you live nearby, please keep your windows shut and avoid the area.

“The roundabout at the junction of London Rd, South Rd and Tesco is closed.”

On Tuesday, Area Commander Andy Esson said “this is a large incident, and we are working hard to contain and extinguish the fire”, while Hertfordshire Police said they were “assisting” at the scene.

Local residents have been urged to keep their windows closed (Handout/PA)

A resident from the area spoke on Tuesday of the “acrid smells” of burning tyres before being told to stay indoors by police after officers informed residents of the risk of asbestos in the air.

Harprith Mann, 51, an IT bid director from the Hertfordshire town, told the PA news agency: “I first noticed the fire around 6.45pm as my wife set off to pick up my daughter from volunteering.

“Clouds seemed to be moving fast then (I) noticed the plume of smoke coming from the industrial area behind Tesco Baldock.”

Mr Mann praised the police’s rapid response to the situation as officers were “quickly on the scene to evacuate workers” while an “acrid smell of burning tyres filled the air”.

He added: “Roads were then closed off as firefighters accessed hydrants including from my estate. We were then told by police to get indoors and close windows as risk of asbestos in the air.”

The local resident, who lives close to the fire, said he heard explosions.

“Sky still has plumes of back smoke in air, we’ve heard intermittent explosions but at one stage at least 30 mins of what sounded like firecrackers going off,” he said.

Nick Howell, also a resident of Baldock, told PA that the local community is worried and concerned, particularly for nearby businesses affected by the blaze.

Resident Nick Howell captured emergency services on the scene of the fire (Nick Howell)

“As a small community, concern is with the small businesses and livelihoods lost in the blaze, and the firefighters involved,” he said.

“Keeping fingers crossed that everyone involved is safe.”