UK Government not increasingly overruling Holyrood – Lord Offord

Lord Offord

A Scotland Office minister has said the UK Government is not increasingly overruling the Scottish Government, following the recent row over the deposit return scheme (DRS).

Lord Offord of Garvel also said there is nothing to suggest the timescale for the UK-wide DRS would slip.

Lord Offord, who is a parliamentary under-secretary in the Scotland Office, appeared at the Scottish Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Humza Yousaf’s Government recently delayed the DRS until at least October 2025, blaming the UK Government’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme.

Today, we'll hear from Lord Offord of Garvel and Kris Krasnowski @ScotSecofState for our follow-up inquiry into coronavirus and Scotland. Watch live from 3.00pm: https://t.co/f6asy3ORw3 Find out more: https://t.co/5op1oPXCyr pic.twitter.com/AY4BvBelfr — Scottish Affairs Committee (@CommonsScotAffs) July 11, 2023

Committee convener Pete Wishart asked him about the DRS decision.

The SNP MP asked: “Does the UK Government increasingly see its role as to correct and if necessary overrule Scottish Government on schemes and measures it doesn’t like?”

Lord Offord replied: “No, quite the opposite.

“Because part of the generous settlement where money is sent from London to Edinburgh with no strings attached comes a responsibility for the Scottish Government to legislate within the rules of the devolution settlement.

“What the UK Government is wanting the Scottish Government to do is legislate legitimately within the generous devolution settlement – and we’ll all get along fine and work together on that.”

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain asked him if he is confident the UK Government will deliver its own scheme.

Ministers in Holyrood have cast doubt on whether the UK-wide scheme will be ready for October 2025.

Lord Offord replied “no” to Ms Chamberlain when she asked him if there is any suggestion the timescale would not be met.

During an earlier exchange with Mr Wishart, Lord Offord claimed there is “no evidence” that Brexit has hit the economy.