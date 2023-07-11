Notification Settings

Starmer opts for flute as favourite instrument

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A black-and-white picture from the Labour leader’s school days show him holding the woodwind instrument, alongside his fellow musicians.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer’s favourite musical instrument is the flute, the Labour leader has revealed.

A black-and-white picture from the politician’s school days show him holding the woodwind instrument, smiling alongside fellow musicians.

In an interview with Classic FM, Sir Keir said the instrument is “so profound and there’s a special role for the flute in Mozart”.

Beethoven is his “great passion as well”, he added.

Sir Keir told the station he listens to classical music often because “it just takes you away from whatever the other strains of the day are to a different place”.

He named Beethoven’s fifth Piano Concerto as his favourite.

