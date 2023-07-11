Residents told to close windows amid fire at Baldock industrial estate

⚠️ Please be aware the Fire & Rescue Service are at a fire on Baldock Industrial Estate, London Rd.

Road closures are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

Those living nearby are advised to keep windows closed due to smoke. pic.twitter.com/2AIAZeJPJf

— Herts Fire & Rescue (@HFRS) July 11, 2023