People seek advice for insect bites and stings every seven seconds – NHS

Warmer weather is enjoyable for many, but it can also mean an increase in insect bites and stings.

See our advice on what to do if you've been bitten or stung, and when to get medical advice ➡️ https://t.co/hk7lTdTxcT pic.twitter.com/opkkUmYZ0o

— @nhsswft (@nhsswft) July 2, 2023