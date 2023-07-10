Notification Settings

Protein powder containing ‘potentially lethal’ amounts of caffeine recalled

UK NewsPublished:

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour with a best before date of March 2025.

A Home Bargains store
Shoppers have been urged not to consume a protein powder that contains “potentially lethal” amounts of caffeine.

Home Bargains has recalled 1.5kg bags of Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour with a best before date of March 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said testing of the product found that it contained over 5,000mg (5g) of caffeine per serving.

If consumers followed advice on the packaging to have two helpings per day, this would give them a daily dose of over 10,000mg (10g).

For most individuals, 10g of caffeine can be a lethal dose, the FSA warned.

But doses as low as 3g have been identified as lethal for certain sensitive individuals.

FSA head of incidents Tina Potter said: “If you have purchased this product, do not take the risk of consuming it.

“High levels of caffeine can cause anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness, and individuals with a mental health condition can experience worsened psychosis.

“In this case, the exceptionally high levels of caffeine could mean the consequences are even more severe and perhaps even fatal.”

Affected products can be identified by the batch code, W110429, which can be found next to the best before date on the packaging.

