Police carrying out further inquiries into BBC presenter scandal

BBC Broadcasting House in London

Police are carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed following allegations that a BBC presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

Representatives for the broadcaster met with detectives on Monday morning who said they are assessing the information discussed at the meeting but have not yet launched an investigation.

A male member of BBC staff has been suspended following claims that he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.