Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police carrying out further inquiries into BBC presenter scandal

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Representatives for the broadcaster met with detectives on Monday morning.

BBC Broadcasting House in London
BBC Broadcasting House in London

Police are carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed following allegations that a BBC presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

Representatives for the broadcaster met with detectives on Monday morning who said they are assessing the information discussed at the meeting but have not yet launched an investigation.

A male member of BBC staff has been suspended following claims that he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

The Sun reported on Monday that the presenter had made “panicked” calls to the person last week after the allegations became known.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News