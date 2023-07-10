Jab for common illness among over-60s on the horizon after regulatory approval

RSV has evaded scientists for over 60 years. Now, innovations in structural biology and immunology may bring us closer to finding new ways to help protect people.

Find out how fresh insights could finally help us tackle RSV: https://t.co/9G1QkPrMxc#VaccineScience pic.twitter.com/gXzxZv7zEa

— GSK (@GSK) July 7, 2023