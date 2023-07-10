Notification Settings

Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak

UK NewsPublished:

The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister met in Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden

Joe Biden hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.

The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister held talks in the garden of No 10.

President Biden visit to the UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Biden, whose short layover in London comes ahead of a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said the “relationship is rock solid”.

He said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally”.

Mr Sunak said the pair would continue talks on how the UK and US can “strengthen our co-operation, our joint economic security, to the benefit of our citizens”.

Ahead of the Nato gathering, the Prime Minister said the US and UK “stand as two of the firmest allies in that alliance”.

Mr Biden ignored shouted questions from reporters.

