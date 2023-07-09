11-year-old boy killed in collision near Stonehenge

Stonehenge seen from the air

An 11-year-old boy has died and a man and a teenager have been seriously injured in a collision between a car and a lorry near Stonehenge.

Wiltshire Police said the crash happened on the A303 on Saturday night between a black BMW and a lorry which was parked in a layby.

The boy, who was from London, was declared dead at the scene near the ancient monument.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a 15-year-old male passenger, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and have been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres, of the roads policing unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life and two more people are in a serious condition in hospital.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.