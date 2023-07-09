Notification Settings

11-year-old boy killed in collision near Stonehenge

Published: 2023-07-09

The crash happened on the A303 on Saturday evening.

Stonehenge seen from the air

An 11-year-old boy has died and a man and a teenager have been seriously injured in a collision between a car and a lorry near Stonehenge.

Wiltshire Police said the crash happened on the A303 on Saturday night between a black BMW and a lorry which was parked in a layby.

The boy, who was from London, was declared dead at the scene near the ancient monument.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a 15-year-old male passenger, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and have been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres, of the roads policing unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life and two more people are in a serious condition in hospital.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything to please get in touch with us.”

