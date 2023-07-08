Channel crossings hit 12,000 for 2023 so far after new highest daily total

People on a boat

More than 600 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in the highest number on a single day so far this year, new figures show.

Some 686 people were detected on Friday, according to Home Office figures published on Saturday, passing this year’s previous high of 549 recorded on Sunday June 11.

It means the number of crossings in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 12,119, compared with around 13,000 at the same point last year.

The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make tackling the crossings a priority for his Government this year.