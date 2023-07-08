Boulter carries British hopes at Wimbledon after Norrie, Murray and Broady lose

Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Daria Saville on day three of Wimbledon

Britain’s hopes at Wimbledon rest with Katie Boulter after a trio of British men’s players crashed out of the tennis tournament within around 90 minutes on day five.

Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Liam Broady were all defeated on a scorching hot day in south-west London, leaving no British interest in the men’s singles.

Andy Murray during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

So many people were sat on the Hill watching Norrie and Murray’s matches being streamed side-by-side on Friday afternoon that it was difficult to see any grass at times.

Crowds were four people deep on the pavement at the base of the grass mound while other tennis enthusiasts peeped over bushes and flowers to watch the Britons play.

Cameron Norrie leaves the court after his defeat to Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

But Norrie was defeated by American Chris Eubanks in the second round before Murray was beaten by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas roughly 20 minutes later at the same stage of the tournament.

Broady’s impressive Wimbledon journey then came to an end after he was beaten in the third round by Denis Shapovalov shortly afterwards.

The British number five enjoyed a dream Centre Court victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud on Thursday but he was unable to produce another shock.

Liam Broady in action against Denis Shapovalov on day five of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On Saturday British fans will be left to back Boulter, who moved into the third round for the second consecutive year on Thursday after defeating Viktoriya Tomova.

But she will meet last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday and the forecaster has predicted that thundery downpours could hit Wimbledon, potentially interrupting play.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a yellow heat-health alert through to 9am on Sunday July 9 for six regions, including London.

Jon Bon Jovi, royal Lady Amelia Windsor and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong were among those at day five of the tournament.