Man appears in court over incident in which child was hit by train

UK News

Frederick Danquah, 26, was charged over an incident at Garrowhill station, Glasgow, last weekend.

Glasgow Sheriff Court
A man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder.

Frederick Danquah, 26, made no plea to the charge, which relates to an incident that took place at Garrowhill Station in the city last weekend.

Police were called to reports of two casualties on the tracks shortly before 7.30pm on July 2.

Danquah, of Coatbridge, and a two-year-old child were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries following the incident.

Detectives charged Danquah with attempted murder after his release from hospital on Thursday.

The child was discharged from hospital earlier in the week.

Following his appearance in court Danquah was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again in the next eight days.

