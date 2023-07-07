Biden to ‘compare notes’ with Sunak on Ukrainian fightback

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns over the peace process in Northern Ireland and discuss the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia with Rishi Sunak when they meet next week.

The US President will meet the Prime Minister in London and with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday before heading to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

In their fifth meeting in as many months, the White House said Mr Biden will “compare notes” with Mr Sunak on their support for Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield.

But Mr Biden, who has previously spoken of wanting to ensure the “Brits didn’t screw around” in Northern Ireland, is also likely to discuss post-Brexit tensions.

National Security Council senior director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, told reporters: “He remains very focused on working in partnership with the UK, with Ireland and continuing to ensure peace in and prosperity and stability in the broader region.

“I would imagine those would be the general range of topics that they would discuss and Northern Ireland is certainly an issue that the President regularly talks about with his British counterpart.”

Mr Biden will also attend a climate finance mobilisation forum, focused on supporting developing countries, while in the UK.

The King with Mr Biden (PA)

Both men will join their Nato allies in Vilnius on Tuesday, when there will be discussions on Ukraine’s membership bid.

Ms Sloat said: “Given that they are meeting the day before – both leaders will be flying to Vilnius – I would imagine that this will be an opportunity for them to touch base on developments in discussions heading into the summit in Vilnius.