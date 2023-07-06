Yousaf urges Sunak to secure Horizon Europe deal with EU

First Minister @HumzaYousaf has written to the Prime Minister urging him to urgently secure full association with the Horizon Europe research funding programme.

The FM said the programme is vital to Scotland’s research & innovation sector.

Read more: ➡️ https://t.co/o7pbO0Xrbu pic.twitter.com/hOdYN6CDJD

— First Minister (@ScotGovFM) July 6, 2023