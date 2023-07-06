Notification Settings

Sports fans intervening with protesters ‘reasonable’, policing minister says

UK NewsPublished:

Two protests disrupted matches at Wimbledon on the third day of the tennis tournament.

Tennis player Katie Boulter helped ground staff clear confetti from court 18 at Wimbledon

Sporting events have been told to put in place more stewards and injunctions to prevent disruption from protesters as the policing minister backed spectators intervening.

Chris Philp said on Thursday it is “reasonable” for fans to attempt to “protect the event they’re watching” after Just Stop Oil supporters twice halted the tennis at Wimbledon.

The three arrests on the tournament’s third day came as Home Secretary Suella Braverman was meeting with event organisers and policing leaders as she tries to limit the disruption.

Mr Philp told Times Radio: “We’d like to see obviously those sporting organisations like Wimbledon increase the number of marshals and stewards.

“They have to be more careful about checking people coming into sporting events and react really quickly when something happens.”

He added that ministers “strongly encourage” the use of the courts to seek orders banning particular actions during sporting events.

“At the meeting yesterday we had with sporting leaders, we encouraged the use of injunctions because that allows for a much more severe criminal penalty if the injunction gets breached,” he said.

Increased security checks at Wimbledon amid heightened fears over the impact of protests had been blamed on long queues at the venue.

Mr Philp backed spectators getting involved.

“I think it’s reasonable for people to try and protect the event they’re watching. Obviously, nobody should do anything dangerous or hurt anyone,” he said.

But he suggested they should not go so far as England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who carried off an activist who targeted the Ashes.

“I think there are marshals and there are stewards, whose job it is to do that. And of course, the police are there as well,” he said.

