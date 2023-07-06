Notification Settings

Scottish Government independence spending to be investigated by UK officials

UK NewsPublished:

As a matter of constitution, independence is a reserved matter.

St Andrew's House
The Scottish Government is set to be investigated by UK officials over concerns it has been spending public money on matters not within its remit, Parliament has heard.

Officials in the Treasury and the Office of the Advocate General of Scotland will look into money spent working on Scottish independence which, as a matter of constitution, is a reserved matter.

Scottish Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, who has been campaigning on the issue, said he had been assured by the Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Stewart of Dirleton, that “ultra-vires” expenditure would be looked into.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf appointed an independence minister in his Government after becoming First Minister earlier this year (PA)

He told the House of Lords: “The Advocate General for Scotland has agreed, at my request, to instruct his officials to investigate ultra-vires expenditure by the Scottish Government.”

He then asked Treasury minister Baroness Penn to “give her assurance that her officials in the Treasury will work co-operatively” with the Advocate General’s officials.

Lady Penn responded: “I can give him that assurance.”

This comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf created a minister for independence role for Jamie Hepburn, and civil servants delivered the latest independence prospectus, despite the Supreme Court confirming last year that the constitution is a reserved matter.

