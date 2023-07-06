Prince of Wales scores two goals at charity polo event

The Princess and Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales scored two goals while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire.

William was joined by his wife Kate, who smiled and cheered while watching from the sidelines, wearing a white and sky blue patterned dress reportedly designed by Beulah London.

The prince played in defence, chasing the ball with a sturdy backhand swing and scoring two goals in an intense match.

The Princess and Prince of Wales, on horseback, during the charity game (Andrew Matthews/PA)

For his second strike, the father-of-three hit the ball with such force he broke his mallet.

William played in a number four shirt on the winning US Polo Assn team, alongside Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City FC.

William, left, scored two goals (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With Windsor Castle overlooking the Guards Polo Club, the prince faced off against other polo teams, BP Healthcare and Standing Rock, in the round-robin tournament.