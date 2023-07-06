Memorial service for SNP stalwart Winnie Ewing to be livestreamed

Winnie Ewing

A memorial service for the late SNP politician Winnie Ewing, the party’s first female parliamentarian, is to be livestreamed on social media.

The service at Inverness Cathedral for the former MP, MEP and MSP, who died last month aged 93, will be conducted by the Most Reverend Mark Strange and the Very Reverend Sarah Murray on Saturday July 15.

Former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond and former Scottish cabinet secretary Alex Neil are scheduled to deliver eulogies dedicated to party stalwart, who was first elected in a by-election in Hamilton in 1967.

Ms Ewing with former first ministers Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon at a conference in Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Current party leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf is also expected to deliver a reading along with Highland MSP and one-time leadership hopeful Kate Forbes, and Holyrood’s current presiding officer Alison Johnstone.

Gaelic songs will be performed by Julie Foulis, accompanied by her husband Eamon Doorley. Ms Ewing’s granddaughter Ciara is also expected to sing and the entire service is to be livestreamed to Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo.

Following her death last month, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon described Ms Ewing, who was the first presiding officer of the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999, as a “beloved icon”.

Ms Ewing outside the then new Scottish Parliament building before the start of its first day of business (David Cheskin/PA)

“I can’t begin to convey the depth of gratitude I feel for the advice, wisdom, encouragement and inspiration Winnie gave me and so many others over the years,” she said.

Mr Yousaf said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news, adding: “No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.”