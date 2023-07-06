Duchess of York ‘blown away’ by global support after mastectomy

The Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York, says she has been “blown away” by the love she has received from around the world after an eight-hour single mastectomy operation.

The 63-year-old discovered she had an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

In an episode of her Tea Talks podcast, released on Thursday, Sarah said it has been “moving” to receive a note saying: “You are the strongest, bravest person I know and it’s because of you that I’m still here.”

She said the support she has received has given her strength to “go forward”.

The duchess said: “The most beautiful, beautiful flowers have arrived. There’s letters, there’s cards, and it’s just been an outpouring of kindness.

“And it’s so much so that you can’t… you know, the mind has made up so many games before this thinking everyone believes what they read in the newspapers, and then with all this outpouring of love, it’s like almost it’s everybody’s eulogies to me.

“I know, and I’m here, and it’s really amazing the love that I’m getting from the entire nation.

“I mean, it’s just unbelievable. Just extraordinary. And it’s not just the nation but it’s globally and people have been beyond, so yes… just blown away really.

“And that is something that has also completely given me strength to go forward, because I won’t let people down. Well, I won’t let myself down.”

It was the first episode of the podcast recorded since the surgery which she confirmed lasted eight hours.

Sarah, Duchess of York (Toby Melville/PA)

A video clip posted on her Instagram account shows Sarah recording the episode and a caption says: “I am recuperating at the moment but keen to share my story here on my podcast, in the hope it encourages everyone who can to get screened.

“Thank you doesn’t quite cover it to all my doctors, nurses and medical professionals. I’m beyond lucky to have you.

“I encourage everyone to get checked.”

Speaking about her experience, Sarah said: “It’s not bravery. It’s not courage. It’s about understanding that you’re not going to feel as you did for a bit. So don’t try and be a superhero.

“Take many steps, have the cup of tea. Trust people, very important not to be complacent with every single thing now.”