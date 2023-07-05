Welsh economy data ‘isn’t pretty reading’, Conservative ex-Wales secretary warns

Stephen Crabb

Data on Wales’ economy “isn’t pretty reading”, a Conservative former Welsh secretary has warned.

Stephen Crabb, who chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee, told MPs that Wales’ economy had not bounced back from the pandemic while it had done in England.

He suggested the devolved Labour administration in Cardiff may be responsible, and called for the Westminster Government to give a “laser-like focus” to boosting economic growth in the nation.

Mr Crabb, who served as Wales secretary between 2014 and 2016, told the Commons: “The most recent data isn’t pretty reading as far as the Welsh economy is concerned.

“The Welsh economy still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels unlike in England and unemployment in Wales is going up unlike elsewhere in the UK.

“So does (he) share my concern about what is going on inside the Welsh economy under a Labour administration in Cardiff and does he agree with me that what we need is a laser-like focus on supporting growth, supporting business and unleashing all of the opportunity and potential in Wales?”

Wales Secretary David TC Davies replied: “It is deeply disappointing that growth in Wales in now below pre-pandemic levels whereas in England it is above pre-pandemic levels.

“I think the Welsh Labour Government need to ask themselves some (difficult) questions and perhaps stop concentrating on nanny state policies, like the ban on meal deals, the 20-mile-an hour limit, the ban on new roads and start thinking about what they can actually do to deliver jobs and I don’t mean the… scheme to create a whole load of extra Senedd members.”

Mr Davies has recently criticised plans by the Welsh Government which will see some unhealthy items restricted from meal deals.

Labour’s shadow Wales secretary, Jo Stevens, meanwhile called on the Government to “stop talking and start acting” on nuclear power.

She said: “The last Labour government gave the go-ahead for new nuclear sites in 2009. Nearly a decade on none are up and running and it’s now two years since Hitachi pulled out of the Wylfa project.

“Labour is ready to deliver new nuclear to ensure energy resilience, security and lower bills, so when is his Government going to stop talking and start acting?” she said.

Mr Davies replied: “I’m absolutely delighted that (she) has said now that the Labour Party are now supporting nuclear power, it’s not something that was evident to us when they were in opposition a few years ago.