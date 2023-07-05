Richard Bacon shares coma image as he thanks NHS on 75th birthday

Thanks for everything you did for me 5 years ago today NHS.

Thanks to the 40 people at Lewisham who saved me.

Especially my consultant Vic

Happy 75th.

Couldn’t do it* without you

(*Live)

The NHS treats more than a million people a day. We’ve all got our stories.

