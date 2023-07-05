Man charged with two murders over music video stabbings

A man has been charged with two murders following a stabbing in #Islington.

Leonardo Reid, 15, and a 23 yo man died after being attacked on 29 June in Elthorne Rd #N19.

Enquiries continue; if you can help pls call 101 quote CAD9383/29Jun.

— Islington Police (@MPSIslington) July 5, 2023