King and Queen arrive at St Giles’ for thanksgiving and dedication service

King Charles

The King and Queen have arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the start of a service of thanksgiving and dedication celebrating their coronation.

Charles and Camilla travelled the short distance from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the church where leading figures from Scotland’s national life are gathered for the event.

Crowds stood behind barriers in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to watch the King and Queen be driven past.

Charles and Camilla in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were part of the royal procession and entered the cathedral behind the monarch and his wife, with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also at the service.

Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat, hat by Philip Treacy and a necklace from the late Queen’s collection, while William was dressed in his RAF No1 uniform.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will give a reading during the service, while others attending from the world of politics include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the ceremony (Peter Byrne/PA)

The service will feature centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will preach the sermon and then provide a blessing to close the service.

The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band outside St Giles’ Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Others involved will include violinist Nicola Benedetti, who will be among the musicians playing, and Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger who will carry the Elizabeth Sword which is being used in place of the Sword of State.

Seated among the congregation are individuals from the people’s procession, a group around 100-strong reflecting all aspects of Scottish society from the arts and politics, to education, civil society and business, including charities which the King supports as patron.