Include drumming in school curriculum to help autistic pupils, says Blondie star

Clem Burke with Blondie

Blondie’s Clem Burke is calling for drumming to be included in the national curriculum after research found that playing as little as 90 minutes a week can improve quality of life for autistic children.

The veteran US rock and roll musician said introducing short sessions could be a “game changer at minimal cost and effort” for those who have the lifelong developmental condition, characterised by poor social skills and restricted and repetitive interests and activities.

In a study as part of the Clem Burke Drumming Project, scientists found that those who learned to drum showed better control of their emotions and fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention and repetitive behaviours.

But experts said that while some autistic children may benefit from drumming it might not be suitable for those sensitive to noise.

Burke, who played at Glastonbury last month, said: “This landmark study is the first of its kind to show how the brain responds positively to drumming and how it can help children with autism and other social and emotional difficulties.

“Given the pressure schools are currently facing trying to deal with a huge rise in the number of children experiencing social and emotional problems and learning difficulties, adding short drumming sessions to the curriculum could be a game-changer at minimal cost and effort.”

There are more than 166,000 autistic pupils in schools in England – an 8% increase since 2020, according to figures from the Department for Education.

More than 70% of these pupils are educated in mainstream schools but a recent report by the National Autistic Society said around three-quarters of parents feel their child’s school place does not fully meet their needs.

Clem Burke on stage with Debbie Harry (Alamy/PA)

As part of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal last year, those aged 16-20 with no drumming experience were given two 45-minute lessons each week for two months.

They had MRI scans before and after the sessions, while their guardians were asked by the researchers about recent behavioural difficulties.

Results showed that those who improved their drumming skills showed fewer signs of hyperactivity, inattention and repetitive behaviours and demonstrated better control of their emotions.

MRI scans revealed changes to their brain function linked to overall behaviour.

Dr Ruth Lowry, reader in exercise psychology at the University of Essex and co-author of the study, said it provided the first evidence of neurological adaptations from learning to play the drums, specifically for adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

The team said further research is being conducted in schools around the UK to back up the initial findings and the work is being showcased at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition.

Burke said: “We at the Clem Burke Drumming Project would like to see further research and trials into the use of drum-based interventions and their potential benefit to children with inhibition-related disorders and emotional and behavioural difficulties.”

Kitty Wilcox, evidence and research officer at the National Autistic Society, said: “This research is a good starting point for further investigation into the potential benefits and positive impacts of playing music, specifically drumming, as part of the school curriculum for young autistic people.

“Autistic children, young people and adults have their own unique strengths and differences.

“Although some young autistic people may benefit from taking part in drumming at school, as suggested in this research, it might not be suitable for others, for example, an autistic pupil who might be feeling sensitive to noise.

“It’s important that every autistic child and young person gets the right support at school to make use of their strengths and interests, and meet their individual needs.