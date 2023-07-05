Belfast’s Central Station to be largest transport hub on the island of Ireland

Major milestone reached in construction of Belfast Grand Central Station with our 'Topping Out' ceremony to mark completion of the steel structure.

Well done to everyone involved.

Find out more – https://t.co/dM5aLYmGmP@deptinfra @Farrans_UKI @SomosSacyr pic.twitter.com/hg3JS9Kqti

— Translink (@Translink_NI) July 5, 2023