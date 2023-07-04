What happened before the health service? Your NHS questions answered

A lot can change in 75 years, and the NHS is no exception.

The NHS has always used technology and innovation to improve patient care, and now looks after more people than ever before.

Scroll down to find out just a few of the things that have changed over the years. #NHS75 ?? pic.twitter.com/pA1uHZwZpR

— NHS England (@NHSEngland) June 29, 2023