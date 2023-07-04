Sunak faces questioning by senior MPs on Liaison Committee

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak will face questions on cost-of-living pressures and the state of public services as he comes under scrutiny from senior MPs.

The Prime Minister will also be grilled over the environment when he appears before the Liaison Committee, made up of the chairs of other select committees, on Tuesday afternoon.

Harriett Baldwin, from the Treasury Committee, will lead the questioning on the squeeze on living standards as the Government comes under continued pressure on soaring costs.

Five MPs will focus on public services, with questions expected on the NHS as well as the justice and education systems.

Mr Sunak will face questions on the net zero strategy from Philip Dunne, the Tory chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, after the resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith.

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

The Conservative peer quit as a Foreign Office minister with stinging criticism of the Prime Minister, who he accused of being “simply uninterested” in the climate crisis.

Sir Chris Bryant will pose questions on standards after Boris Johnson’s allies were criticised over their attacks on the Commons inquiry into his partygate denials.

The Liaison Committee is chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Tory MP who also sits on the Privileges Committee attacked by those loyal to the former prime minister.

Ukraine and security matters will also feature, with questioning from Home Affairs’ Dame Diana Johnson and Foreign Affairs’ Alicia Kearns.