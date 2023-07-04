Man, 26, arrested after he and two-year-old boy hit by train in Glasgow

British Transport Police badge

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident where he and a two-year-old boy were hit by a train.

British Transport Police officers were called to Garrowhill station in Glasgow shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of two people on the tracks.

They were taken to hospital where they both remain. Police said the child’s injuries are minor and the man is in a non-life-threatening condition.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday evening and remains under police observation in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the young boy’s family and it is thankfully now believed he will make a full recovery.