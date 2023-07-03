Lord Chancellor asks Parole Board to reconsider Colin Pitchfork release

Pitchfork parole review

Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to allow double child killer Colin Pitchfork to be released from prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

The Parole Board ruled that Pitchfork, jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, can be freed.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and was released in September 2021.

Schoolgirl Dawn Ashworth was killed by Pitchfork (PA)

He was back behind bars two months later for breaching the licence conditions of his release.

The Lord Chancellor’s intervention comes after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa called for the parole decision to be challenged, and a Ministry of Justice source described it as “extremely worrying”.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Chalk said: “My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

“My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.