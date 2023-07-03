First Minister to chair meeting on junior doctor strike contingencies

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood

Scotland’s First Minister will chair a meeting of ministers and health officials to plan contingencies for expected junior doctor strikes this month.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced last month that junior doctors in Scotland would reject a 14.5% pay increase over two years and strike between July 12 and 15.

Dr Chris Smith, the chair of the BMA’s Scottish junior doctors committee, said taking strike action was an “absolute last resort” and those walking out were “standing up for the future of the NHS”.

But the First Minister said on Monday there was likely to be “major disruption” as a result of the action.

On Monday, Humza Yousaf will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) – the equivalent of the UK Government’s Cobra meeting – to plan contingencies.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the First Minister said: “Junior doctors make an extremely important contribution to NHS Scotland – which is why we have offered a fair and progressive rise which will mean a cumulative pay increase of 14.5% over two years, the best offer on the table in the UK.

“We have been clear to the BMA that we are willing to match the pay uplift we have given to nurses, midwives, and other Agenda for Change staff, for junior doctors.

“This is the biggest investment in junior doctor pay for the last 20 years and a step forward to modernising pay bargaining, restoring confidence among junior doctors and ensuring their contribution to our healthcare system is appropriately recognised.

“While I am disappointed that BMA Scotland members are proceeding with plans for industrial action, the Scottish Government will continue to work with NHS Scotland to make sure appropriate contingency plans are in place in order to minimise any potential disruption to services.

“However, we have to be upfront with the public – a junior doctors’ strike will cause major disruption and result in the significant cancellation of treatment, surgery and care the NHS is able to provide.”