Drivers paid higher pump prices after supermarkets increased margins – watchdog

UK NewsPublished:

The Competition and Markets Authority said average supermarket margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.

Asda fuel pumps

Increased supermarket profit margins led to drivers paying an extra 6p per litre for fuel last year, an investigation has found.

Watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022.

The inquiry also found that an increase in margins on diesel across all fuel retailers cost drivers an extra 13p per litre during the first five months of this year.

The CMA recommended that the Government introduces legislation to enable a fuel finder open data scheme to be created.

This would allow drivers to compare pump prices at different sites through apps or satnavs.

Supermarket giant Asda was fined £60,000 by the CMA for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner.

