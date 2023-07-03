Band of Builders complete extension for bricklayer who suffered brain aneurysm

Luke Goold-Hannatt with Band of Builders volunteers

A trainee bricklayer who suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm when he was 17 is a step closer to returning to the family home after a construction charity completed an extension for him.

Luke Goold-Hannatt, now aged 21, of Woodbridge, Suffolk was left with profound disabilities and requires constant care after the arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in January 2020.

He is able to move one leg and one of his arms, and although he cannot speak, he communicates by blinking and raising his eyebrows as well as using an alphabet chart to spell out words.

Luke Goold-Hannatt with his family (Band of Builders/PA)

His parents, David Hannatt and Karen Goold, were fundraising for the estimated £100,000 needed for extensive renovations to their home when the Band of Builders group stepped in.

The charity completes practical projects to help members of the UK construction industry, their families and their dependants who are faced with life-changing or limiting circumstances.

More than 70 tradespeople from across the UK answered the call to build the extension in four weeks so that there was room for a ground-floor bedroom and wet room for Luke and a bedroom for a specialist live-in carer.

Some of those involved gathered at the family home on Saturday for a handover ceremony.

Luke told the gathered crowd: “I just want to say thank you so much to every single person who helped to build me my new home – and how happy I am that I will be back with my family again.

“I’ve missed them all so much.

“You’re all amazing and I’ll never forget what you’ve done for me.”

Luke with some of the team who helped with the extension (Band of Builders/PA)

Now that the extension is complete, specialist equipment will be installed in the next few weeks.

Once the equipment is in place, Luke will be able to return home and be reunited with his family under one roof for the first time in more than three years. This is due to happen by September.

Luke has been receiving specialist neurological care at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre The Chantry in Ipswich since last year.

Band of Builders operations director Tony Steel said: “Our corporate sponsors have been amazing in supporting Luke’s project by generously donating time and materials – which we simply couldn’t have done without.

“We are also grateful that the local community came out in force to support the project to get Luke home, and the generosity of all those businesses that supplied food to keep our volunteers fed was incredible.

Luke is hoping to be reunited with his family by September (Band of Builders/PA)

“Everyone has been on a mission to get Luke home and back where he belongs: with his family.

“Three years has been a long time to be separated from his parents and younger brother and sister – and it has been especially hard for them because they had to endure all the restrictions around Covid, which meant they weren’t able to spend precious time with Luke.

“Band of Builders answered the call when the family put out an appeal to get Luke home before Christmas this year.