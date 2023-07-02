Severe delays on M6 after tanker overturns spilling milk over carriageway

The #M6 between J31 and J33 #Preston remains CLOSED in both directions.

Clear up works continue on the northbound carriageway following the milk tanker being righted.

There are severe delays in both directions on M6, M55 eastbound and M61 northbound relating to this incident. pic.twitter.com/GzgXy952ql

