Labour says reforms would tackle ‘exodus’ of teachers from profession

Bridget Phillipson

A new package of measures to recruit and retain teachers in English schools would lead to “world-class teaching for every child”, Labour has said.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use a speech next week to promise to reinstate the requirement for new teachers to have or to be working towards qualified teacher status, amid a raft of proposals the party says would boost standards in schools.

It comes as schools grapple with teacher vacancies and gaps in staffing.

Teacher vacancies have doubled in the past two years, according to the most recent official data for England, while more than 40,000 teachers left their jobs in the last year.

Labour said that its plan, which would introduce reforms on how teachers and schools access incentive payments as well as offering more professional development, would help stem the “exodus” of teachers from the profession.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour would also create a single framework to simplify the current network of retention incentive payment funds.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party is looking to boost standards in schools (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Such a move, the party said, would ensure money will be used to attract staff in subjects and schools where they are most needed.

“Labour’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity rests on driving high and rising standards in our schools.

“To deliver a broad curriculum that’s rich in knowledge and skills, we need world-class teaching for every child,” Ms Phillipson said.

“Only Labour has the vision to re-establish teaching as a profession that is respected and valued as a skilled job which delivers for our country.”

Over 30% of teachers who qualified in the last 11 years have since left teaching, the party said.

The party has already pledged to recruit more than 6,500 new teachers, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.

Labour said it would introduce a new retention payment when teachers complete the two-year early career framework in order to tackle new teachers leaving the job.