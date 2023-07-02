Labour plans ‘regional improvement teams’ to help struggling schools

School buildings deterioration

New “regional improvement teams” would be used to help improve under-performing schools under Labour plans.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the proposals would help drive “high and rising standards in every school”, with the party’s broader vision due to be set out in a major speech by Sir Keir Starmer this week.

Labour said the new teams would partner with struggling schools to respond to areas of weakness identified in new “school report cards”.

Such a move would see the party reform the inspection approach taken by watchdog Ofsted.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson outlined Labour’s plans (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It comes as the party cited research by the House of Commons Library showing that children from poorer backgrounds are almost twice as likely to go to an inadequate school.

The party said that 87,200 primary and secondary pupils eligible for free school meals attend schools rated as inadequate at the last Ofsted inspection.

“Only by making sure there are high and rising standards in our schools will break down the barriers to opportunity for children – including those from the poorest families – getting on,” Ms Philipson said.

“For too long under the Conservatives support for schools to improve has been patchy and no-one has taken responsibility for driving high and rising standards, not just in the worst performing schools but in good ones too.

“For Labour, ‘good’ isn’t good enough: that’s why we will strive for ongoing improvement in every school by introducing new regional improvement teams to drive those high and rising standards in every school, because we believe excellence is for everyone.”

The party said that the regional improvement teams would bring together oversight of improvement programmes, while also working with teachers so that schools are clear on the support available.