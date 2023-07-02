Five charged after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted London’s Pride march

Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Five people have been charged after Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters disrupted London’s Pride march.

Ben Plumpton, 68, of Underbank Avenue, Charlestown, Calderdale; Zosia Lewis, 22, of Melbourne Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne; Oliver Clegg, 20, of Olney Street, Manchester; Gosse Bootsma, 25, of no fixed address; and Callum Goode, 23, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, were arrested on Saturday.

They have been charged under the Public Order Act with behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and were bailed to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force added.