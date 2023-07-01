UK holidaymakers driving in Europe face higher fuel bills than before Covid

Fuel pumps in Spain

UK holidaymakers driving in Europe face higher fuel bills in most destinations compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new analysis.

Switzerland has the largest hike in prices out of the 17 nations included in the Post Office Travel Money research.

Forecourts in the country have increased average prices per litre by 38p for petrol and 42p for diesel since 2019.

Other locations with significant price rises include Luxembourg (up 32p for petrol and 29p for diesel), Austria (up 29p for petrol and 30p for diesel) and Sweden (up 18p for petrol and 34p for diesel).

Overall, prices have risen in 15 of the 17 countries analysed, despite fuel costs across Europe falling from record levels seen over the past year and sterling being at its strongest value of 2023 so far against the euro.

Post Office Travel Money said France, Italy and Spain are the most common destinations for UK holidaymakers driving in Europe.

Spain has the cheapest fuel of the trio, at an average of £1.40 for petrol and £1.25 for diesel.

This is compared with UK prices of £1.44 for petrol and £1.46 for diesel.

Prices in the UK have risen by 16p for petrol and 13p for diesel over the past four years, making it the sixth cheapest country in the report for petrol, but the seventh most expensive for diesel.

Andorra, which can be visited during journeys between the UK and Spain, was found to have the cheapest petrol (£1.23) and diesel (£1.10).

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “Our pump price research found that the cost of filling up in Europe can vary by as much as £100 so we advise planning driving routes carefully before setting out to keep costs down.

“Save money by diverting from the motorway and trunk roads into local towns.

“Supermarket prices will be cheaper than on the roadside, just as they are here in the UK.