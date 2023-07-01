Man arrested after two stabbed to death in Islington

Police car in Elthorne Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a young man and a teenage boy were stabbed to death in north London.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and was in custody at a north London police station.

Police were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Elthorne Road, Islington.

Leonardo Reid, 15, who along with a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Islington (Met Police/PA)

A 15-year-old from Islington had been stabbed and died at the scene, just after midnight.

The Metropolitan Police Service has now named him as Leonardo Reid.

A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died, while a third person, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have informed the victims’ next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter previously said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”