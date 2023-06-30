What the papers say – June 30

British newspapers

NHS reforms, Rwanda deportations and the cost of living fight for the spotlight on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes as the “most radical” reform of the NHS, which it says will build an “army of apprentice medics” and save £10 billion.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Biggest NHS reform in its history to save £10bn#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/eNO4WfPTsv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2023

The unveiling of the plan features on the front of The Times, which says the blueprint will raise the NHS workforce by 200,000.

The Times: Tory MPs want a plan B on small boats after Rwanda defeat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JZIB6ug5hl — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

And the Daily Express also concentrates on the reform, labelling it “Rishi’s radical plan to fix NHS”.

Daily Express: RISHI’S RADICAL PLAN TO FIX NHS ‘ONCE AND FOR ALL’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cVHhDEvDW6 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

All three also make mention of the legal ruling on the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda which takes centre stage in other titles.

The Guardian says the Conservatives are in danger of a “bitter legal feud” after the ruling while Metro says months of wrangling lie ahead after Mr Sunak vowed to appeal.

The Guardian: Tories risk bitter legal feud afterRwanda policy is ruled unlawful #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OCW7M6cdXY — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? GROUNDED HOG DAY FOR RISHI ? Migrant flights halted yet again as Appeal Court rules Rwanda 'not safe'? We will appeal, says Sunak… but months of legal wrangles lie ahead#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZZsaCSsu8p — Metro (@MetroUK) June 29, 2023

His views dominate the front of the Daily Mail, which says “we should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs”.

Daily Mail: We should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zgdfXyNzJ8 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

The Independent combines the legal ruling with the Privileges Committee report on allies of Boris Johnson during their partygate report, asking if Thursday was “the day the Tories lost the election?”.

Independent digital front: “Was this the day the Tories lost the election?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TE2cR6fWET — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

There is no main headline on the Daily Mirror which gives its entire front page over to a letter from seven-year-old Poppy to Rishi Sunak as part of the paper’s free school meals for all campaign.

Friday's front page: Primary pupils beg Rishi Sunak for free school meals for all to help hungry kidshttps://t.co/LVzX4klQHH pic.twitter.com/XWpuw6VBYk — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 29, 2023

Mortgage deals make the front page of the i, which reports on the big six banks raising their rate, while the Financial Times says British people are tapping into their savings at record levels.

The i: Mortgage deals hiked again – as big six banksraise their prices #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/glzyMo0wk1 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023

Financial Times: Record withdrawals from banks as British households tap into savings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0NPRRXwx7Z — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 29, 2023